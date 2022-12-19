John Krasinski's CIA operative is set to grace the screens once more as Jack Ryan Season Three releases on Amazon Prime Video this Wednesday. Focusing on Jack going rogue to save his country once more, the stakes have been raised and its been a long while since we saw Jack last. Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer: John Krasinski Is On the Run In His Amazon Series Based on Tom Clancy's Works! (Watch Video).

Its been three years since the ending of season two, and that definitely saw some huge events take place that could determine the future of Jack. With those events set to be featured in the upcoming outing, we can surely expect an action-packed eight episodes. So, before you jump into the series, here's everything you need to know about it.

Cast

Jack Ryan Season Three will of course see the return of John Krasinski's titular character as he will be joined by Wendell Pierce's James Greer and Michael Kelly's Mike November. The season will also star Nina Hoss (Alena Kovac), Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright), James Cosmo (Luca), Peter Guinness (Petr), Alexej Manvelov (Alexei) and Michael Pena (Domingo Chavez).

Plot

The plot for season three of Jack Ryan will see our titular hero go rogue as he tries to uncover a conspiracy that aims to restore the Soviet Empire. Being accused of treason, Jack must make his way through this difficulty as he runs from his own government and tries to avoid a huge catastrophe.

Watch the Trailer for Jack Ryan Season Three:

Release Date

All eight episodes of Jack Ryan Season Three will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022. However, to watch them you will require a valid Amazon Prime Video subscription. Jack Ryan Season 3: John Krasinski Unbuckled and Thrown Off Helicopter in a Deadly Stunt for His Action Series.

Reviews

The reviews for Jack Ryan Season Three aren't out yet. As soon as they are, the page will be updated.

