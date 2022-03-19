Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The upcoming 94th Academy Awards seem to be a treat for music lovers.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the event will feature an all-star band comprised of musical director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, singer and percussionist Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

The Samples, the vocal group led by Jason White, will also perform at the ceremony.

DJ D-Nice, whose virtual Club Quarantine parties brought together millions of music fans across the world over the last two years of the pandemic, will also appear during the Oscars telecast as well as perform at the post-Oscars celebration.

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC. (ANI)

