Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Travis Kelce had a great weekend with Taylor Swift at Coachella.

During the April 17 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis, 34, expressed his enjoyment of attending the Indio, Calif. Music festival, as per a statement obtained by People.

"I love live music, man, I absolutely love live music," Kelce said about the star-studded event.

"I don't get enough of it in my life, I really enjoy any event. I just like going to events, going places where people are seeing talents... all these talented people in the world," he added after being pictured at the festival on April 13.

"I just like to experience that type of s---, like I love experiencing new cultures. That's the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it's not just one genre of music. It's everything," Travis continued.

"I always appreciated it, and it was fun. It was fun seeing a few new bands that I really wasn't that familiar with, and just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they performed, and how they captivated the crowd. It got everybody into it. The Bleachers, Jack Antonoff absolutely ripped it. I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar. He had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars... and it was so much fun! That was fun as hell to watch," Travis noted.

He mentioned that Jungle Is currently one of his favorite bands, noting that they "absolutely killed it" at the festival.

In another part of the podcast conversation, Jason made a playful remark about Taylor being photographed wearing a green hat from the New Heights podcast.

"We know who you went with, we saw the pictures," Jason said.

"Sold out of the green hat real quick," he added, as Travis quipped: "It's a good color green!"

The NFL star went on to talk about choosing to experience the music festival from the "crowd" instead of watching backstage.

"I like to see it from the fans' perspective. 'Cause I am, I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows, I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man... in the madness with all the fans." (ANI)

