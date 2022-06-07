Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Actor Tusshar Kapoor shared some adorable glimpses of himself and Ekta from their childhood on the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's 47th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his sister, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor through a special Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote," At the cost of sounding filmi... phuuloN kaa taaroN kaa sbkaa khnaa hai, ek hj'aaroN meN merii bhnaa hai! saarii umr hmeN sNg rhnaa hai... haipii brthdde to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre! #happyburrdaytoyou pic courtesy: @retrobollywood from the archives of 1977!"

Also Read | Ms Marvel Review: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz's Disney+ Series 'Feels Like the MCU's Future', Say Critics.

In the caption, Tusshar clearly stated that the brother-sister duo were fans of 'Ramsay horror movies'.

In the first picture, baby Tusshar could be seen smiling as he rests his head on baby sister Ekta's shoulder while sitting on a couch.

Also Read | Sunny Deol Shares Nostalgic Video Celebrating Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Anniversary (Watch Video).

In the second photo, the brother-sister duo could be seen posing for the camera with their father Veteran star Jeetendra.

The last picture is from recent times; the brother-sister duo could be spotted posing for the camera while performing a traditional ceremony.

Producer Ekta Kapoor turned 47 on Tuesday, Ekta has numerous movies and soap operas to her name, establishing a name for herself in the Bollywood industry.

Prior to Tusshar's post, several celebrities from the industry wished Ekta on her birthday via Instagram including Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anita Hassanandini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor's upcoming cinematic productions in Bollywood include 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Love, Sex, Aur Dhoka 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)