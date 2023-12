Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, on Friday, turned 50.

On her birthday, she took to Instagram and shared that she celebrated her special day in an adventurous way. She, along with her husband Akshay, went snorkeling.

Also Read | Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare To Have Intimate Wedding in Mumbai Followed by Star-Studded Grand Reception in Jaipur- Reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1a9Oelxrin/?hl=en

Twinkle also dropped a video in which she and Akshay can be seen spotting a sea turtle, colourful fish and corals. Twinkle also kissed Akshay through her mask.

Also Read | Did You Know Captain Vijayakanth Revived Thalapathy Vijay’s Career in Tamil Cinema?.

In a note, she wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family."

Making her feel special on her special day, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious yet sweet post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bJB30IgbB/?hl=en

He posted a video in which Twinkle is seen posing in front of a Hulk statue and calling herself the real Hulk.

"Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," Akshay captioned the post.The video begins with a gorgeous picture of Twinkle posing against a scenic background. It has the words "Who I thought I married" written on it.

After this picture, there is a clip in which Twinkle unleashed her fun avatar and posed in front of a Hulk statue.She cutely said in Punjabi, "Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and I am the real Hulk)."Akshay edited this particular clip with the text "Who I actually married". Akshay's post left netizens in splits."Hahaha cute wish," a social media user wrote."This is cute omg," another one wrote.Twinkle also received a cute birthday wish from her niece Naomika.

Taking to Instagram Story, Naomika dropped a string of pictures with her masi. The first image shows Twinkle posing with her son Aarav, her sister Rinke and her daughter Naomika from their childhood days.

"happy happy birthday masi, i love you," she captioned the image. In the next image, Twinkle and Rinke can be seen sharing smiles.

"Everyone's always smiling around you," she captioned the image.

In the third picture, Khiladi Kumar marked his entry. Take a look at this adorable click.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11.Twinkle is late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter. She shares her birthday with her dad. So today, it is also Rajesh Khanna's 81st birth anniversary.

In one of her Instagram posts remembering her dad, Twinkle had mentioned, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)