Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ani): As the show ‘Udaariyaan’ has taken a 20-year-leap, ‘Qurbaan Hua’ actor Alisha Parveen is seen playing the character of Alia, while Anuraj Chahal is seen as Armaan, and Aditi Bhagat as Aasmaa.

Alisha shared that playing a lead role was always her mother’s dream more than hers. She regarded her mother as the driving force behind her journey as an actor.

Talking about her mother’s dream Alisha said, “At the age of 10, my mother instilled the love of theatre within me. She invested years in shaping my acting skills and her relentless support and dedication laid the foundation of my acting career and in no time, I shifted to Mumbai with a bag full of dreams from Delhi.”

“My mother always wished for me to bag a lead role and her tears of joy upon learning about my role as Alia in ‘Udaariyaan’ were a result to her immense love and sacrifices. This success was possible only because of her selfless dedication love and blessing. It's an incredible opportunity, and I cannot express how grateful I am to be part of this wonderful show.”

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors. (ANI)

