Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in Udaipur on Tuesday shared a string of pictures on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Sara treated fans with some stunning pictures of herself.

In the first picture, Sara can be seen seated in the hotel's garden section and posed in a purple salwar suit.

Sara also shared a picture from her Chandni Raat in a beautiful black outfit.

Hotness alert! She posed in a red bikini near the poolside.

She shared her bikini picture on Insta story and captioned it "Peace & Tranquility. Tuesday thought is to try and embrace mental stability. It's the real aim and an aspirational ability."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was seen in 'Gaslight'. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Gaslight' also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The film is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

'Gaslight' has been a learning curve for Sara.

"The character and story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons in acting and introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit and will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and I am looking forward to audience reactions once they watch it," she had earlier said.

Sara also has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty. (ANI)

