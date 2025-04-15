New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri attended the screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for the event.

The upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

Before the screening, Union Minister Hardeep Puri interacted with Akshay Kumar and the other lead cast members of the film.

The team of Kesari Chapter 2 expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister and the senior BJP Minister for attending the screening and extending their support to the film.

Union Minister Puri and Delhi BJP Minister Sirsa also interacted with the cinemagoers who attended the screening of Kesari Chapter 2 today in New Delhi.

Akshay also posed for a photo with the ministers before entering the theatre for the screening.

Meanwhile, the valiant effort of lawyer-nationalist C Sankaran Nair, on which the film Kesari Chapter 2 is based, was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public gathering in Haryana.

In his speech, PM recalled Nair's heroism in standing up against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where British troops fired on unarmed civilians in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, fuelling national outrage and galvanising the fight for independence.

"He could have enjoyed all the luxuries, but inspired by Jallianwalah Bagh, he raised his voice against British atrocities. He was removed from his post. He was from Kerala, and the incident took place in Punjab. Sankaran Nair ensured that the British government was brought to the court of law. He showed what unity and humanity actually mean. We should definitely learn from Sankaran Nair," PM said.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of PM Modi remembering Nair's brave fight against the Britishers after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

"Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation, value the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2 is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted," Akshay wrote in an Instagram post.

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 18, 2025. (ANI)

