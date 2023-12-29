Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol, who is riding high on the success of 'Animal', is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi Rautela shared this thrilling announcement along with pictures featuring herself and Bobby Deol.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1b8GqgPLR0/?img_index=2

In the photos, Urvashi and Bobby can be seen posing in a plane, which seems like they are heading for film shoot.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thrilled to welcome Lord #BobbyDeol to our #NBK109 film family."

Rautela made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Singh Saab The Great' opposite Sunny Deol.

Expressing gratitude to the Deol family for launching her in the world of cinema, she wrote, "Gratitude to Deol family for launching me in the world of cinema & now can't wait to share screen space with you in #NBK109 post #SinghSaabTheGreat. #HappyNewYear Guys."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Soo excited to see this pair at one film. Waiting for upcoming movies."

The details of the upcoming movie have not been released yet.

Talking about Bobby's recent release, 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. (ANI)

