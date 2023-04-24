Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): The birthday boy is finally here! On the occasion of his 36th birthday, Varun Dhawan showed his chiselled body to the world and also shared glimpses of his birthday breakfast.

Taking to Instagram Varun shared two pictures, one with a boxing champion and in another frame, Varun was showing his muscle power with a fork and knife in two hands! The breakfast platter placed before him show pancakes and burgers. Varun wrote in the caption, "EUPHORICThank u for all the love #breakfirst #birthday #36."

Also Read | 007s Road to a Million: Brian Cox All Set to Control the Fate of Contestants in New James Bond Inspired Reality Show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CraSjiMPOQh/

Since the morning the actor has been re-sharing birthday wishes from friends and colleagues on his Instagram stories. Among the wishes, the filmmakers Raj and DK's posts caught the attention of the netizens.

Also Read | Pandya Store: Falguni Pathak to Feature in a Wedding Sequence On Star Plus Show; Actor Mohit Parmar Spills Beans on Dandiya Queen’s Cameo.

Varun shared a video where filmmaker Raj tried teaching him words from a southern language. The sincere 'student' learnt it after a few attempts. The caption said, "Happy birthday @varundvn Can't wait for everyone to see you kick ass in #Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year and yet anddddd... You are Legendary!!

The official insta handle of Raj and DK also wished Varun with a video. The video shows Varun is getting prepared for the action-packed 'Citadel'. "Dashing agent on the block!! Here's to your cheerful enthusiasm, undying zeal and positive energy -- on set and off! Happy happy Birthday VD!! Excited to unleash your new avatar -- soon! @varundvn" read the caption.

Varun with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the grand premiere of Priyanka Chopra starrer series 'Citadel' at London recently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CraGMZlosuk/

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

Varun and Samantha are part of the Indian version of the show 'Citadel'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)