Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): By sharing a glamorous picture, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday teased the release of the new version of hit number 'Hussn Hai Suhana' from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Coolie No. 1.' The song will be released on Wednesday. The 'Student of The Year' star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the peppy number. In the short glimpse, Varun and Sara are seen looking at each other dressed in golden and black co-ordinated ensembles. Along with the video, beats from the song are heard in the backdrop, in the clip teasing the release date of the song.

The 'Kalank' star noted in the caption that the song 'Hussn Hai Suhana' will be released on Wednesday at 12: 30 pm. He wrote, "HUSNN HAI SUHANAA new red heart chilli and red heart emojis, @tips @pooja_ent @primevideoin tomorrow at 1230 ."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered 3 lakh views with many of the loving the song in the comments section.

Earlier, Varun and Sara dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event.

After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in the place of Karisma Kapoor.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others. (ANI)

