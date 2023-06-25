Actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, wrapped up the Serbia schedule of his upcoming action web series Citadel. Taking to Instagram, Varun re-shared a post on his stories which he captioned, "It's a wrap in Serbia boys and girls," followed by fire emoticons. Citadel: Varun Dhawan Shares Pic Posing With Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Team Straight From England!

In the picture, Varun could be seen posing with actor Saqib Saleem and the director duo Raj and DK. The post was initially shared by Saqib which he captioned, "Schedule wrap."

Team Citadel

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@varundvn)

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Varun's Citadel will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Actor Varun Dhawan with Citadel actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia.

Varun also has Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July. The film went on floors in April last year in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Bawaal marks the first on-screen collaboration between Varun and Janhvi. Apart from this, the Student of the Year actor will also be seen in Bhediya 2.

