London [England], November 30 (ANI): Notting Hill screenwriter Richard Curtis recently revealed that a potential mini-sequel to the film was rejected by actress Julia Roberts after she read the proposed plot, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, in an interview with IndieWire, Curtis shared that Roberts refused to participate in the project upon discovering that the sequel would depict her character, Anna Scott, divorcing Hugh Grant's William Thacker.

Notting Hill is a 1999 romantic comedy film directed by Roger Michell. The story follows the blossoming romance between a British bookseller (Hugh Grant) and a famous American actress (Julia Roberts) who unexpectedly visits his bookstore in London's Notting Hill district.

The film concluded with a happy ending, as the couple married.

In the past, Curtis successfully reunited the cast of Love Actually for short British TV films produced for the annual Red Nose Day charity event. However, a similar effort for Notting Hill was met with resistance from Roberts.

Curtis also admitted that he is not particularly interested in full-length sequels, stating, "I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini-sequels to Love Actually, and those satisfied me."

He added, "A mini-Notting Hill reunion had been discussed. I tried doing one with Notting Hill, where they were going to get divorced, and Julia [Roberts] thought that was a very poor idea."

Hugh Grant, reflecting on his role in Notting Hill, shared his own perspective on the character, describing him as "despicable."

Grant referred to a particular scene in the film where paparazzi arrive at William's house, and Julia's character, Anna, opens the door. "I think I just let her go past me and open the door. That's awful. I've never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn't said, 'Why the hell didn't you stop her? What's wrong with you?' And I don't really have an answer to that -- it's how it was written. And I think he's despicable, really," Grant told Vanity Fair, as reported by Deadline.

Julia Roberts, in addition to her role in Notting Hill, is celebrated for her work in films like Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, Pretty Woman, Ocean's Twelve, and others. (ANI)

