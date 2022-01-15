Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Few days after their forthcoming scheduled appearance at Coachella was announced, the long-running hip-hop group Brockhampton revealed they're taking an indefinite hiatus after that performance and one in London.

According to Variety, in a statement dated Friday, the group wrote: "Brockhampton's upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group."

"All other forthcoming tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances," they continued.

In an additional note on social media, the group wrote: "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we've been able to inspired you as much as you have us these past eight years."

The group, which has had a sprawling and shifting membership over the years, has more than a dozen relatively current members, but the best known include rappers Kevin Abstract, Dom McLennon, Joba, Merlyn, Bearface, Matt Champion and Jabari.

Most of the members have long been involved in solo projects, particularly Abstract, whom Lil Nas X cited to Variety as a huge influence.

Meeting on the online fan forum 'KanyeToThe', Brockhampton first formed as AliveSinceForever in San Marcos, Texas in 2010. The self-proclaimed 'boy band' later renamed and relocated to Los Angeles, releasing six albums and several films since.

After its 2017 'Saturation' album trilogy met critical acclaim, Brockhampton signed a six-album deal with RCA valued at an estimated USD 15 million in 2018. The deal did not include any revenue associated with touring or merchandise, a huge moneymaker for Brockhampton. In 2021, the group released 'Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine'.

Brockhampton has teased an inevitable breakup for years, but the band will deliver one more album as part of its recording contract.

As per Variety, based on the timing of the hiatus, it's likely that Brockhampton's final album as a group will come out before or around Coachella. Abstract's solo projects also count toward RCA's delivery requirement. (ANI)

