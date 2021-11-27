New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Amid strong wedding rumours with rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a post revealing his 'favourite place on earth'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a picture, which happens to be from a film set.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on His 114th Birth Anniversary, Shares Unseen Picture With Late Legend.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Fav place on earth," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

In the snap, Vicky could be seen wearing a blue hoodie as he flashes his million dollars smile for the camera.

Also Read | Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Reveals What Gives Her Creative Satisfaction.

The post garnered more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared.

Whereas, fans chimed into the comments section asking the 'URI' actor when will he disclose the wedding dates officially?

"Can u just announce ur wedding jiju its getting annoying," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Shadi confirm karo na please sir."

"Vicky praa mai suniyaa viah teraaa," a fan asked.

As per certain media reports, rumours are that Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. However, none of the actors has confirmed the news.

The duo is rumoured to be dating since 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'. He will be seen next in 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

On the other hand, Katrina was recently seen in the blockbuster hit movie 'Sooryavanshi'. She will be next seen playing the lead in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She also announced her next big project 'Jee Le Zara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)