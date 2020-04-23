Vicky Kaushal Shuts Down 'Baseless' Rumours About Getting Pulled up by Cops for Breaking the Lockdown

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bless the age of social media, because now celebrities can stay connected with their fans directly. Vicky Kaushal used this connection today and shut down the rumours about getting pulled up by the Mumbai Police for breaking the lockdown. Before we get into the deets, you need to know that murmurs about Vicky dating Katrina Kaif have been going around for a long time now. The two are yet to comment on it. But after a blind item about an actor breaking the lockdown for his actress girlfriend went viral, quite a few Twitterati jumped the gun and assumed that would be Vicky for Katrina. The Manmarziyaan actor took to his Twitter handle and called out the fake news. He even tagged Mumbai police's official handle just in case anyone doubted the authenticity of his rebuttal.

Vicky wrote: "here are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice" Vicky Kaushal Talks about Rumours of Dating Katrina Kaif: ‘I Am Not Comfortable Opening up My Personal Life for Discussion’.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Tweet Here:

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

Check Out Some Of The Rumour Mongering Tweets Here:

Vicky Kaushal went to help Katrina wash dishes? https://t.co/QoUFkvIeq8 — SiLLy (@Si_LLy) April 23, 2020

In the past, Vicky and Katrina were spotted playing Holi with each other at Ambani's bash, in a video reportedly recorded by Nick Jonas that he put up on his Instagram. Katrina was also all praise for Vicky's film, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. "I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion," Vicky had once said when asked about Katrina Kaif.