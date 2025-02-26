Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal's starrer period drama 'Chhaava' is making waves across India and amid its success in the Hindi-speaking regions, the film is now all set to release in Telugu.

The production company, Maddock, on Wednesday took to their Instagram account to share the news with fans.

Also Read | Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39; 'Buffy the Vampire' Actress Found Dead in Luxury Apartment in New York - Reports.

The makers dropped a poster featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with a caption announcing that the film is now set to release in Telugu on "popular demand."

"The epic tale of India's courageous son, #Chhaava, is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions," they wrote.

Also Read | Old Videos of Shreya Ghoshal Singing 'Chikni Chameli' From 'Indian Idol' 13 and 15 Go Viral After Singer Expressed Embarrassment About Katrina Kaif's Hit Item Song in Interview - WATCH.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGiHPOvszAn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has performed phenomenally at the box office since its release on February 14.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on Thursday, thanks to a strong showing during the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday on Wednesday.

Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: CHHAAVA IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD-HOLDING IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, tells the compelling story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also seeing increased footfall mid-week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)