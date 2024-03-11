Do Aur Do Pyaar is the upcoming romantic comedy film starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. On Monday, Vidya unveiled an exciting new poster announcing the movie's release date as April 19, 2024. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial will take viewers on the ride of love, laughter, and modern relationships. Do Aur Do Pyaar: FIRST LOOK Poster of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy- Starrer Out; Movie To Release on March 29!.

Do Aur Do Pyaar release date revealed:

