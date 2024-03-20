Makers of the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar are all set to unveil the film's official teaser. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film stars Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz. Taking to its official Instagram account, Applause Entertainment, on Wednesday, dropped new posters of the characters from the film. Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser will be out on March 21. The film which was earlier expected to be released on March 29 is now all set to hit theatres on April 19 this year. Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser To Drop on March 21! Check Out Character Posters of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy From Upcoming Rom–Com.

This romantic drama also stars Pratik Gandhi and American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, promising an exciting journey of love, laughter, and modern relationships. Vidya Balan has other exciting projects in her kitty as well. The Parineeta star recently shared a video on X announcing Bhool Bhulaiya 3, where she will revisit her iconic character, Manjulika, opposite Kartik Aaryan, who goes by the name Rooh Baba in the film. The video shows the duo dancing to the classic tune Mere Dholna, creating excitement for the upcoming instalment. Do Aur Do Pyaar Release Postponed! Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Film to Now Hit Theatres on April 19, 2024.

Vidya Balan's Shares New Poster On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

Ileana D'Cruz Shares New Poster On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

Kartik Aaryan had earlier on social media said he was looking forward to Vidya Balan's inclusion in the cast for the Diwali release. The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, from 2007 turned out to be a Box Office hit and gained a cult following. Its sequel, launched on May 20, 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. With the eagerly awaited third instalment set to hit theatres on Diwali 2024, fans can expect another chapter in the horror-comedy franchise.