Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actors Vidya Balan and Illeana D'Cruz are all set to come up with a romantic drama film, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.'

On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, shared a motion poster on Instagram. The post read, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!"

Also Read | Zooey Deschanel Birthday: Check Out Her Best Red Carpet Looks from Recent Times.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2MHl57x5Zp/?igsh=bGd6NjNnbm14eXdj

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships.

Also Read | Kan Khajura: Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias To Star in Chandan Arora's Upcoming Series.

In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hug to Sendhil Ramamurthy. Actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen giving a hug to Illeana D'Cruz.

Soon after the motion poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "This is super exciting."

Another commented, "Awaited @balanvidya."

A social media user wrote, "Sendhil in an Indian movie?? Wow!! Never seen him in Indian movies earlier."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Vidya shared a cryptic post to make her fan curious about her upcoming project by writing on Instagram, "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge!Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2J4vEsN8w1/

The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut.

Applause Entertainment presents 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' a production of Ellipsis Entertainment.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' will hit theatres on March 29, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)