Mumbai (Maharashtra) [INDIA], June 7 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal's much-awaited action-packed film 'Khada Haafiz Chapter 2', which was earlier slated for a June 17 release, will now hit the theatres on July 8 this year.

Sharing the news, Vidyut posted a teaser of the film on Instagram and wrote "He will fight for his family until his last breath. #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. In Cinemas on 08 July 2022. @farukkabir9 @shivaleekaoberoi @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @zeestudiosofficial @panorama_studios".

Ever since the 'Commando' actor shared the teaser, fans have been bombing his comments section with love and appreciation for his look.

A fan expressed his excitement and wrote "The wait is over finally (fire emoji)"

Another Instagram user wrote "Wohoooooo.... we loved the Surprise"

Vidyut Jammwal will be sharing the screen with his co-star from the prequel of this film, Shivaleeka Oberoi. Now set to release on July 8, the film has been produced by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios. Director Faruk Kabir, who helmed the film's first part has directed the sequel.

The first part of the film 'Khuda Haafiz' featured Jammwal portraying a character named Sameer, who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Oberoi, from flesh traders. The first part of the film was released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. (ANI)

