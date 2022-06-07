Mumbai [India], June 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi, on Tuesday, shared a string of new pictures with 'Om: The Battle Within' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram.

In the images, Sanjana was seen wearing a gorgeous black ruffle bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline. She opted for open hair to complement her promotional look. For her makeup, she went for a subtle makeup look.

On the other hand, The 'Malang' star was seen dressed in a blue t-shirt with denim that he paired with tan colour boots. He wore black sunglasses and a watch to give a classic touch to his outfit.

Sanjana captioned the pictures sharing the details of her upcoming movie's trailer which is out to be soon.

She wrote, " We coming for ya!@adityaroykapur #OmTrailer out soon."

'Om: The Battle Within', an action-thriller movie which is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on July 1 worldwide. The first teaser of the 'Om: The Battle Within' was shared by the makers of the film, Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan in April. The film alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi also starring Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj and Ashutosh Rana. The trailer of 'Om: The Battle Within' will be out soon. (ANI)

