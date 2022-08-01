Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming sports action film Liger, on Sunday, shared notes of concern for the fans that came to the film's promotional event at a mall in Navi Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a note, which reads, "Team #Liger is overwhelmed with all the love that you showered on us today at our mall visit in Navi Mumbai. We would like to thank everybody who came to support us. Unfortunately, we had to leave mid-way for the safety of everyone, but the massive turnout just reinstates the love you have showered on us and would like to send the same love manifold to all our amazing fans! Hope everyone is safe."

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Birthday: She Does Unconventional Fashion Like None in the Biz!.

Along with them, actor Vijay Deverakonda, on his Instagram, shared a message which reads, "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Reportedly, the mall was overcrowded after the lead star cast of the film Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday arrived at the mall. After a while, they had to leave midway for the safety of everyone.

Also Read | Rashtra Kavach OM OTT Premiere: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi's Film To Stream on ZEE5 From August 11.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh 'Liger' is a sports action film which is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19, and the makers are currently promoting their film with full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)