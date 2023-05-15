Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma with being one of the finest actors in the country is now declared as 'India's No.1 Bachelor' too.

The best thing about him getting the title is his mother's reaction which is definitely a treat to watch. Vijay dropping this cute Mother's Day wish, wrapped with wit and humour, won tons of hearts on the internet.

Vijay Varma took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share an adorable picture capturing his mother's reaction to him being one of the most desired bachelors in the town as part of ongoing promotions for the series 'Dahaad'.

In the picture, Vijay's mother could be seen sitting with a newspaper with photos of him with the caption reading 'Wanted Bride'.

He captioned the picture with, "Happy Mother's Day momma. Campaign and all is fine but how do I explain this to my mom?"

The comments section was instantly flooded with fans wanting to marry him! "She was worried when you played Hamza ...And now this ... This picture says it all," a fan reacted.

Meanwhile on the work front the intriguing storyline and narrative of the series 'Dahaad' becomes a playground for the actor to perform. He effortlessly switches between numerous hues and characters.

Vijay's ability to communicate himself through his frightening look sends shivers down one's spine and the audience loved him play such a distinct role with honesty.

On the way ahead, Varma will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

