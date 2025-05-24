New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey recently visited spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art Of Living Ashram in Bengaluru ahead of the start of the shoot of his film 'White'.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In the caption, he shared that he is quite nervous to bring Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's story to life.

"Deeply humbled & gushed with gratitude to bring my MASTER @gurudev SRI SRI RAVI SHANKER JI's story to life. I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes GURUDEV. Though futile, I must try. Very seldom does Mother Earth get a glimpse of selfless souls like you To my beloved well-wishers, I'm extremely nervous. I'd need you every step of the way," he wrote.

Vikrant also shared that 'White' will go on floors this August.

"WHITE...ONLY IN CINEMAS!!! Filming begins August 2025," he added.

The movie will be produced under Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and Mahaveer Jain Films, along with Peacecraft Pictures.

'White', which will be directed by Montoo Bassi, is touted to be global thriller focusing on the largely untold story of the Colombian civil war's resolution, featuring Vikrant Massey as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (ANI)

