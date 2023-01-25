Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey who is currently busy shooting for the first schedule of the highly anticipated sequel of romantic thriller film 'Haseen Dillruba', may undergo surgery for a shoulder injury which he suffered while filming the original.

A source revealed that the actor acquired it during the shoot period of Haseen Dillruba, 4 years ago, however, owing to his busy schedule Vikrant couldn't take time out to give it due attention. The actor will now undergo the procedure and treatment for the shoulder injury once the first schedule of Haseen Dillruba 2 wraps up, since it requires immediate attention.

"Over time the pain got worse but Vikrant powered through it considering his back to back shoot schedule. He will now be taking some time out to tend to the injury after the schedule wrap of Haseen Dilruba sequel," the source added.

Helmed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience.

The film starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in 'Gaslight' alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. The film was shot in remote locations of Gujarat's Rajkot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

He also has producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film '12th Fail' and a dark crime thriller film 'Sector 36' opposite actor Deepak Dobriyal in his kitty.

Helmed by 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar, and written by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhary, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

