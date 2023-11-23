Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Comedian Vir Das, who has won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special 'Vir Das: Landing', has shared his experience through photos and videos on social media.

Vir dropped his 'Ten of mine' moments on Instagram and wrote, "Fancy pics aside, It's about very real moments, so here's Ten of mine with long captions to hopefully make you feel what it was like to be there for the Emmy's. Solid cookie."

Vir shared a bunch of pictures and videos where he shared his experiences.

Sharing a video from the awards event, he wrote, "We were told there was a tie and two envelopes. Then he's announcing the thing. And someone screams "Virrr!" which is the first time I thought I might be one. Two seconds later I was. Whoever screamed, this is your fault."

Vir can also be seen posing with the Emmy Award and wrote, "I hadn't set the thing down for two hours. Which means I hadn't really even looked at it. Got back to the suite. There was this presidential desk in the office. Took a second."

"The night before the awards. The India contingent went out for dinner: Different genres, platforms and artists. We rooted for each other. Drank much. Went home. Nervous about tomorrow," he captioned the image and can be seen Indian contingent.

He also shared a glimpse of a medal ceremony where every nominee gets a medal and called it 'a great tradition'.

The comedian also shared snaps with Shefali Shan and Jim Sarbh.

On his return to India, Vir Das expressed his gratitude to the likes of Comedy icon Johnny Lever in whose shadows artists like him have walked.

"I am very happy to bring this home. Now, I have a show in Panchkula, so I will go to Panchkula and then to Bengaluru. This award will tour India like me and I am very excited. We are here because of people who came before us, like Johnny Lever. I would love to do a show with Johnny Lever, as he is my idol. I think he is the greatest live comedy artist. I think hopefully this is the first award for Indian Comedy International but not the last, hopefully, many comedians can win it" Vir Das said.

Das added,"There is love for India in every joke of mine and there will be love in every joke in the future as well. If you love your nation, write about it."The award for the Comedy Category was a tie, with 'Derry Girls Season 3' also receiving the recognition.

'Vir Das: Landing' marks his fourth Netflix comedy special that presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for a home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet.

A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy." (ANI)

