New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Production banner Abundantia Entertainment and filmmaker Vishal Furia, who collaborated on "Chhorii" franchise, are set to reunite once again for their horror content venture, Psych.

The aim of "Psych" is to create high-quality, engaging narratives that go beyond jump scares and into exploring psychological, supernatural, and culturally rooted horror, according to a press release.

Also Read | 'Badminton for All': Deepika Padukone Announces Expansion of Padukone School of Badminton on Her Father's Birthday.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “This collaboration is not just about creating scary films together-it's about creating a compelling universe of horror that connects with today's evolving audience.

"Vishal's command over the genre and his distinct storytelling voice have already made the 'Chhorii' franchise one of the country's disruptive entertainment success stories, Vishal is the perfect creative partner as we scale Psych into a powerhouse destination for horror.”

Also Read | Frederick Forsyth Dies at 86: From 'The Jackal' to 'The Odessa File', 5 Big-Screen Adaptations of Late Author's Best-Selling Thriller Novels (and Where To Watch Them Online).

Furia called the project a "shared ambition to shape a new wave of horror content in India".

"Our journey with the 'Chhorii' franchise has been thrilling and enriching, and this collaboration is the next step in our shared ambition to shape a new wave of horror content in India. I'm excited to continue this creative partnership with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment and build stories that stay with the audience long after the credits roll," he said in a statement.

"Chhorri" is a horror drama featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. It released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The sequel to the film came out in April.

Directed by Furia, both the films were produced under Abundantia Entertainment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)