New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Businessman Vijay Mallya's son, Sid Mallya, announced his engagement to his girlfriend Jasmine on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sid dropped a few pictures with his girlfriend. Interestingly, the duo got engaged at a Halloween party.

In one of the images, Sid is seen holding Jasmine's hand as she flaunts her engagement ring to the camera.

"Well, I guess you're stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love you, my juppet @jassofiaa," he captioned the post.

He further wrote in brackets, "(thank you for saying yes to this pumpkin)," as their Halloween costumes depicted him as a pumpkin and Jasmine as a witch.

Jasmine also took to her Instagram account and expressed her happiness.

"There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special," she wrote.

Sid is an actor and model. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. His father, Vijay Mallya, is accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

