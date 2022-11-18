Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): 'Walking Dead' showrunner Angela Kang has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has signed on to lead Marvel's 'Silk: Spider Society'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which will air on Amazon's Prime Video platform, is executive produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Phil Verse's Lord and Chris Miller. It is the first of several Marvel TV shows that are anticipated, all of which will be based on the larger-than-900-character Sony Pictures universe.

After the arrangement had been speculated for the past two years, the revelation is the first formal confirmation from Amazon that the retail behemoth and streaming service is indeed collaborating with Sony on a slate of Marvel original TV programmes. The wider franchise will be led by Lord and Miller for Sony Pictures TV, Amazon, and MGM. (Since Amazon now owns MGM, the linear agreement makes sense.)

Along with Lord of the Rings, the Amazon slate of Marvel originals gives the Salke-led streamer a well-known IP. This will undoubtedly help it compete with services like Disney+ and other subscription video services. Kang is a skilled showrunner with franchise experience, which Amazon and Sony gained from her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming Norman Reedus-led spinoff was created by Kang, who joined TWD in season two and was elevated to showrunner in season nine. Kang also oversaw the flagship series' 11th and final season. Following Melissa McBride's departure as the show's original star, the Korean-American writer and producer resigned from her position as showrunner earlier this year. Now that Kang's arrangement with Amazon has been finalised, it is easier to see why she left the Daryl Dixon spinoff.

On characters created by Humberto Ramos and Dan Slott, Silk is based. The Korean-American woman Cindy Moon, who was bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, is followed in the Marvel comics-inspired series as she escapes prison and looks for her missing family while transforming into the superhero Silk. A Korean-American superhero serves as the show's central character, making it one of the first to do so. (ANI)

