Veteran actor Hema Malini remembered her old days by meeting 'New Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana ahead of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 release. On Thursday, Bollywood's Dream Girl took to Instagram and dropped a video where Hema and Ayushmann were dancing on the music track 'Dream Girl' by Kishore Kumar. The Seeta Aur Geeta actor wore a pink saree while the Andhadhun actor opted for a colourful jacket with a white T-shirt and cargo pants. Dream Girl 2: Abhishek Banerjee is Excited to Collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for the Third Time.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Had an amazing time reminiscing my old days with the new Dream Girl @ayushmannk. #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August. @pooja___dreamgirl @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @neeta_lulla." As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019.

Watch Hema Malini and Ayushmann Dancing:

He will share screen space with actor Ananya Panday. The first installment was a big hit at the box office. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja. The trailer gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.