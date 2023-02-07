Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will embrace parenthood soon. Recently, Zaid shared a funny video teasing her about her pregnancy cravings.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zaid posted the clip where Gauahar is screaming as she is facing pregnancy cravings and Zaid stood in the kitchen and tried to hurry up as he made tea for her. As Gauahar continued screaming, Zaid went with a cup of tea. On getting the tea, Gauahar gave a big smile at Zaid and Zaid heaved a sigh of relief. Gauahar grooved sitting on a couch smiling. The words "daayan bani farishta" appeared in the video.

Sharing the post, he captioned, "Just kidding! She's nothing like this."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoWgS9BIioG/

Sameera Reddy reacted to the post. She wrote, "So cute, this is the time to be pampered !!!."

Gauahar broke the news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. (ANI)

