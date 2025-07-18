Washington DC [US], July 18 (ANI): Critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme' will begin streaming on Peacock from July 25, reported Deadline. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and was released in theatres on June 20, 2025, in India.

'The Phoenician Scheme' follows wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), who is on the run and wanted by myriad governments, the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins.

In the midst of chaos, he appoints his estranged and only daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton), to be the sole heir of his estate. She also gets pulled into his globe-trotting, according to Deadline

The pic also stars Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch.

'The Phoenician Scheme' marks Anderson's third movie with Focus Features after 2012's Moonrise Kingdom and Asteroid City.

Following a 7 1/2 minute standing ovation in Cannes, The Phoenician Scheme opened limited in NYC and LA during its first weekend to 560K USD (or 93,4K USD opening theatre average, the highest year to date), reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the movie went wide in its second weekend, earning $ 6.2M USD and finishing with a domestic total of $ 19.2M USD, as well as $37.4M worldwide.

This was slightly less than the filmmaker's previous project, 'Asteroid City', which posted a first weekend of 853K USD (or 142,2K USD opening theatre average -- the best of 2023) and had a second weekend of 9M USD with a final domestic of 28.1M USD and 53.8M USD worldwide.

As per Deadline, critics have praised Del Toro's performance, saying the film "belongs lock, stock and barrel to Benicio Del Toro, playing this Onassis-style billionaire who proves again to be so adept at the rhythms of Anderson's dialogue and delivers flawlessly here."

'The Phoenician Scheme' opened in NYC and LA on May 30, with a wide expansion on June 6. (ANI)

