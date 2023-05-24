Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday is around the corner and seems like he has something big in store for his fans.

On Tuesday night, Karan's company Dharma Productions dropped a cryptic post.

The post was captioned, "The chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay tuned, we'll see you tomorrow! (sic)", along with a caption which was hashtagged as '#25on25'.

The picture that was posted had an empty chair with 'director' written on it.

It also reads, "Karan Johar, another era begins, stay tuned." Karan's birthday falls on May 25.

The post has left fans curious.

Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "Is it K3G sequel?"

"Super excited....can't wait for the announcement," another one wrote.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of 7 years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in July 2023.

The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

Expressing gratitude to his team after finishing the shoot for the film, Karan had earlier posted, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..."He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!" (ANI)

