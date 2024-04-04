Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): Speculation about a potential reboot of the iconic sci-fi series 'The X-Files' has sent waves of excitement among fans, especially with the involvement of acclaimed director Ryan Coogler.

According to Deadline, during a recent appearance on a show actor Gillian Anderson, known for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully, weighed in on the possibility of reprising her iconic character in Coogler's rumoured reboot.

Also Read | Vishu 2024: Varshangalkku Shesham, Aavesham or Jai Ganesh - Which Malayalam Movie Will Be Biggest Hit of Box Office Clash? Vote Now!.

Reflecting on past interviews where she staunchly denied the idea of returning to 'The X-Files', Anderson acknowledged the changing landscape with Coogler expressing interest in revitalizing the series.

Praising Coogler as "a bit of a genius," Anderson hinted at the possibility of her involvement in the reboot, emphasizing her admiration for the director's talent.

Also Read | Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Shooting for Vipin Das’ Upcoming Film.

"It's so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, 'Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,'" Anderson said. "Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther -- brilliant, brilliant director -- has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen," she said as per Deadline.

Anderson said, "Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I'm not saying no. I think he's really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I'll pop in for a little something something."

While Anderson's participation remains uncertain, her openness to the idea has fueled speculation and anticipation among fans.

Her previous involvement in the series' revival from 2016 to 2018 adds to the intrigue surrounding a potential return.

'The X-Files', which originally aired in 1993, captivated audiences with its blend of paranormal investigations and government conspiracies, starring David Duchovny as Agent Fox Mulder alongside Anderson's Scully. With Coogler's success in projects like 'Black Panther', his rumoured involvement in the 'X-Files' reboot promises an exciting new direction for the beloved franchise.

As fans eagerly await further developments, the possibility of Anderson reprising her role as Scully adds an extra layer of excitement to the prospect of the series making a comeback in the modern era of television. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)