Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released film , wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on Thursday. The Malayalam film has been directed by Vipin Das, and is in the comedy genre. It narrates the story of a young man entangled in a series of misfortunes during a wedding ceremony, ultimately leading him to marry a woman who has enraged the groom. Indrajith Sukumaran Applauds Brother Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Stellar Performance in Aadujeevitham, Writes ‘Hugs for the Way You Pulled Off Najeeb On-Screen’.

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer. The caption reads: "That’s the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release." The film has been produced under Prithviraj Sukumaran’s own banner, Prithviraj Productions, and also features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran Extends Thanks to Fans for Their Limitless Love for Film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POFFACTIO (@poffactio)

Meanwhile, Prithviraj also has the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he essays the antagonist named Kabir. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to debut in cinemas on April 10 where it will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).