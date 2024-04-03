Actor Yami Gautam wished her sister Surilie Gautam a happy birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Yami shared a throwback photo of herself with Surilie. In the picture, she wrote, "It's Surilie Day, today and every day!!!!! Happy birthday, my little one!!! We love you so much." In the photo, Yami can be seen leaning on Surilie's shoulder and posing for the camera. Aditya Dhar Confirms Yami Gautam’s Pregnancy; Article 370 Actress Is Five Months Pregnant.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film. Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way." Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024. She made a stunning appearance at the event Article 370. Several clips from the trailer launch surfaced online in which Yami can be seen hiding her baby bump. Yami and Aditya were married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Yami Gautam Flaunts Her Baby Bump at Article 370 Trailer Launch Event, Husband Aditya Dhar Confirms Pregnancy (Watch Videos).

View Yami Gautam's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Meanwhile, Yami is currently basking in the success of Article 370.

She portrayed the role of an intelligence officer in the film. Article 370, is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film is headlined by Yami Gautam and Priyamani. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on February 23. Yami will also be seen in Dhoom Dhaam.