Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam will be seen in an interesting role in 'OMG 2'.

On Thursday, Yami took to Instagram and shared her first-look poster.

The image shows Yami being dressed up as a lawyer.

"Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se.#OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon," she captioned the post, leaving fans excited.

"Can't wait for the film," a social media user commented.

"Best wishes to you and the whole team," another one wrote.

'OMG:2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Makers will soon be unveiling the teaser of the film.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film, which is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG: Oh my God.' In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Amit Rai has helmed the film.

'OMG 2' will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'.

In the coming months, Yami will also be seen in the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi.

2023 has been a great year for Yami so far. Her Netflix film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' received a positive response from the audience.

Expressing gratitude to the audience, Yami said, "We are thankful for the audience. We are actors, we are creative people. It's our main attempt is to connect with the audience through whatever medium it's not important."

Yami made her Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012. The film also marked Ayushmann Khurrana's debut. (ANI)

