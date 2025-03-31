Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): The ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra deepened as political leaders from both factions of the Shiv Sena traded sharp remarks about his recent satirical comments on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to ANI, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), said, "Following the procedure of law, Yuva Sena members come to the police station for attendance every Monday and Thursday. We welcome the court's verdict that grants him relief, but it is only until April 7."

Also Read | 'Eid Mubarak': Popular Social Media Influencer Jannat Zubair Celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025 With Family in Medina.

He added, "Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true 'Shiv Sena style'... It's not a threat, but Mumbai has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' He considers himself a guest here; he should follow the law."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra's cabinet ministers of making serious threats against Kamra.

Also Read | Elevate Your Eid ul-Fitr Celebrations with Stunning Ghaghras Inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Others (View Pics).

Raut claimed, "Ministers in the state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly, demanding that he be 'shot and hanged immediately.' This lawlessness continues under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained silent on this matter."

Raut further criticized the lack of action from the state government, asserting that Kamra, like other controversial figures, such as actress Kangana Ranaut, should be given special protection.

"Just as the Maharashtra government provided security to Kangana Ranaut during her rift with Shiv Sena, I demand the same level of protection for Kunal Kamra," Raut said during a press conference.

This new wave of complaints against Kamra follows the filing of three additional cases at the Khar police station. Among the complainants are the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.

These complaints pertain to Kamra's alleged derogatory comments targeting Shinde, which have drawn considerable attention.

On March 27, the Mumbai Police had issued a summons to Kamra for questioning, ordering him to appear at the Khar police station by March 31.

This marks Kamra's third summons in connection with a case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel after Kamra failed to comply with the first two summons.

During the legal proceedings, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail on March 27, providing him relief until April 7.

Kamra had approached the court seeking transit anticipatory bail, claiming that he had been receiving various threats following his satirical remarks.

Justice Sunder Mohan's ruling came with certain conditions but allowed Kamra to remain free from immediate arrest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)