Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Zayed Khan on Tuesday marked his presence at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

Sharing his experience about attending the prestigious event, Zayed said, "I'm absolutely blown away by the beauty, the hospitality, the warmth that the people have for people from other side of the country and today to be part of this festival, Hornbill, where all the clans are coming together, all the tribes are coming together to celebrate their differences and yet to now have such a strong bond, a Naga bond, I feel very blessed, I feel very happy to be here."

Also Read | Shocker! Thai Singer Chayada Prao-Hom Dies at 20 Following Complications From Intense Neck-Twisting Massage - Here's What Happened.

He shared that he was completely gobsmacked to see how cool the festival is.

"I think we should start talking about Hornbill the same way. I think it's a very well balanced festival between culture, music and contemporary ideas and bringing people together. I see only possibilities for movies to be shot out here. I've been checking out a lot of the areas, going around with some of my friends out here. And I'll be back very soon, shooting a movie here".

Also Read | Who Is Gehana Vasisth? All About the 'Gandii Baat' Actress Questioned by ED in Raj Kundra's Pornography Case.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDZEZaRPHmy/?hl=en

The Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's iconic cultural and tourism fair, has evolved into a celebration showcasing the diverse and vibrant cultural and traditional heritage of the tribes of Nagaland.

Zayed, son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, made his acting debut with the 2003 film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne' and later gained fame with his roles in 'Main Hoon Na', 'Shabd' and 'Dus'.

He will soon be seen in 'The Film That Never Was'.

In May 2022, Zayed shared a few details about his comeback on Instagram post."Hello people sorry got accidentally deleted . Anyway here we go again. As promised have dropped the name to my New Film. At the right hand corner of every picture there is a letter , keep swiping left . Yes, the film title is an Acronym. It will be real fun to see what you guys make of it . And incase you still cant see it on your devices here it is 'TFTNW '. Let your imagination go wild . The truth is that only once everyone sees the film@will they be able to know why we titled what we did," he wrote.

Zayed added, "I want to give a big shout out to @aseemmerchant my producer , partner and brother for believing in me and that we could pull off this subject . @mohitshri18 Mohit Shrivastav (Director) who has been just superb in his approach, patience,tenacity towards his work , and is well on his way to becoming a fine young lad with an excellent future. @iamkavindave (Actor/ Writer ) for literally burning midnight oil with me and the team while writing and rewriting the script . And for being a superb co actor to work with , thank you my brother . Amd my main man my brother from another mother Rajat Grover, who stood by me through thick and thin no matter the odds and the challenges. Will be dropping the name to my production house in my next post. Later People."

He was last seen on the TV show 'Haasil'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)