Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): The fans of Zootopia are in for a treat as the makers have finally shared the trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of the hateful yet funny relationship between Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Disney's animated movie, 'Zootopia', has finally got a sequel after 9 years. Judy Hopps is an ambitious rabbit in the Zootopia Police Department, while Nick Wilde is a sly fox who excels at conning people.

The new trailer of the film explores their relationship as they are paired together to solve a case which involves a snake as a major suspect.

The two-minute twenty-one-second trailer begins with a therapy session for the pairs who have difficulty adjusting to each other. It involved Nick and Judy as well.

Unlike the first, the second instalment is expected to explore a love relationship between the two as shown in the trailer. The video also explores the ever-lively environment of Zootopia as the chase for the snake goes on in the background.

Walt Disney has shared the trailer on their YouTube channel.

The series is written and directed by Jared Bush, who is also Disney Animation's new chief creative officer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo of a rabbit and a sly fox investigate a mysterious new arrival in the mammal metropolis: a reptile named Gary De'Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All At Once) in the sequel.

Bush stated that they cast Quan after seeing the enthusiastic Oscar winner on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'. They decided he had the perfect enthusiasm to portray Gary, the dangerous yet misunderstood snake.

Bush directs alongside returning Zootopia co-director Byron Howard, with Yvett Merino producing. The voice cast features returning stars Ginnifer Goodwin as rabbit police officer Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as sly fox turned rookie cop Nick Wilde, and Shakira as pop star Gazelle (who's a gazelle, natch).

Shakira has recorded a new original song for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Quan, other franchise newcomers include Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, a conspiracy-minded beaver who lives in the Marsh Market, one of the film's new Zootopia locations, and Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist assigned to treat Nick and Judy after their first undercover operation as partners ends in disaster.

French film star Jean Reno (Leon: The Professional) will play a new character, a tough French goat cop, in a cameo in the film's English version.

Zootopia 2 is slated to hit theatres on November 26, 2025. (ANI)

