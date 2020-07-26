Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Several Bollywood personalities, including Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu, on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Anushka posted a story on Instagram to honour the bravery of soldiers.

"A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation and its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever," the actor-producer wrote.

Sharing an image on Twitter, Madhuri said the sacrifices of soldiers for the country victory will never be forgotten.

"Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever, Jai hind!" she said.

Taapsee recalled memories of staying glued in front of her TV screen to get the latest updates in those testing times.

"21 years and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it's all over or no, if we have our soldiers safe or no, if we have redeemed our land or no. What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas," Taapsee said.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be play the role of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic, said the day is a reminder of the selflessness of Indian troops.

"Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Sharing a picture with Indian soldiers, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said the day should serve as an occasion for the country to unite, remember and salute "the pure display of bravery by our true heroes, Indian Army".

Actor Varun Dhawan shared an old picture of his and Kunal Kemmu from the Kargil War memorial on his Instagram Story.

