Entertenment News | Casting Director Krish Kapur Dies at 28

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Casting director Krish Kapur, who had worked on films like Mahesh Bhatt's "Jalebi" and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer "Veere Ki Wedding", passed away at the age of 28 due to brain haemorrhage, his family said.

There was speculation that Kapur died in a road accident but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla dismissed the reports, saying that the casting director fainted at his home in suburban Mira Road here and suffered brain haemorrhage.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Capture The Golden Sunset In Mumbai Post Nisarga Cyclone Wave! (View Pics).

According to Bhalla, Kapur breathed his last on May 31.

"He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain haemorrhage," Bhalla told PTI on Wednesday.

Also Read | Hansal Mehta Tweets about Cyclone Nisarga, Complains about Power Failure and Says 'MSEB is Poorly Equipped to Handle Such Situation'.

Kapur is survived by his mother, wife and seven-year-old child.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)