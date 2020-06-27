Los Angeles, Jun 27 (PTI) Actors Christina Ricci, Tom Hopper and David Dastmalchian have boarded the cast of indie action-thriller "Cant' Stop the Dawn".

The film will be directed by Marianna Palka and produced by Tony Armer, Marty Poole, Michael E. Brown, Ramfis Myrthil and Jory Weitz, reported Variety.

Armer has penned the screenplay, based on an original concept by Dale Pople.

The story is about a terminally ill single mom (Ricci), who is recruited by a mysterious agent (Hopper) to assassinate a ruthless leader (Dastmalchian) of a human trafficking ring for the promise of a better future for her son.

"I am so passionate about 'Can't Stop the Dawn'. The story grips me, life is unpredictable and this film hauls this truth out and examines it in a way no film ever has before. I'm excited to be making an intersectionally feminist action movie that is truly female gazed in its vision," Palka said in a statement.

