Los Angeles, Jul 29 (PTI) David Rubin has been reelected as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

This will be the second one-year term for Rubin, who earlier in the day was nominated for an Emmy for his casting work on HBO series "Big Little Lies".

Rubin had succeeded cinematographer John Bailey as the Film Academy president in 2019, becoming the first casting director to head the film body that hosts the Oscars every year.

In addition to his second term as president, this will mark his eighth year as a governor representing the casting directors branch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Academy board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms, while officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

