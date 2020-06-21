Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) On the seventh anniversary of her film "Raanjhanaa", actor Swara Bhasker has recalled how she became spiritual and discovered faith while shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial.

The Varanasi-set love story featured Swara as Bindiya, childhood friend of the male protagonist Kundan, played by Dhanush, who she was in love with.

Also Read | Father's Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Wonderful Memories Of Their Dads!.

Playing Bindiya, the "Veere Di Wedding" actor said, helped her discover aspects of her own personality.

"'Raanjhanaa' was a truly special film that changed me in fundamental ways not just as a performer but as a person. In playing Bindiya, I discovered a faith I never felt prior to that. I was never a religious person but Bindiya is very religious and has a lot of faith," Bhasker said in a statement.

Also Read | Father's Day 2020: Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Kunal Kemmu - Say Hello to These Dapper Daddies of Bollywood!.

The actor said it was during the shooting days in Varanasi that she visited the Kaashi Vishwanath temple for the first time.

"I distinctly felt almost an awakening of some sort and ever since I've always had a deep bond with Benaras and Kashi Vishwanath ji. I became spiritual and discovered faith. Playing Bindiya changed me. 'Raanjhanaa' will thus always remain a special film for me," she said.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film also featured Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Zeeshan Ayyub. It went on to become a blockbuster.

The film's music by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, was extremely popular and Rai said it's incredible how the album is still fresh.

"It's fantastic to learn that even after seven years of its release, people still listen to 'Raanjhanaa's music and shower the same kind of love. It's a film very close to my heart and I'm happy that my film continues to make people smile," the director said.

Rai is currently gearing up for his romantic drama, "Atrangi Re", featuring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)