Social media is abuzz with the posts dedicated to Father's Day 2020! As the world gears up to celebrate this super special day, you might stumble upon numerous posts dedicated to everyone's own 'hero' in the family. Bollywood celebs too are in the forefront to make this day about their cool Dads. Many of them posted wonderful posts dedicated to their fathers along with sweet messages. Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, R Madhavan and many more took to Instagram to post heart-felt notes and pictures. Father’s Day 2020: Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Kunal Kemmu – Say Hello to These Dapper Daddies of Bollywood!.

Sonam took to Insta-stories to share some beautiful images of herself with her father, Anil Kapoor. She also posted one from her younger days. Ajay shared a throwback pic with dad, Veeru Devgn. Maddy shared a cute collage of the 'Fathers' of his family, from various generations. Check out the beautiful posts below.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn:

Siddhant Chaturvedi:

R Madhavan:

Amit Sadh:

This post is from my sons ...#happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/QDlsleqlGq — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) June 21, 2020

Suniel Shetty:

THAT MOMENT YOU NEED SOMEONE... BUT THEY ARE IN HEAVEN... AND SO YOU CRY INSTEAD... MEMORIES COME BACK BUT HE NEVER DOES... MISS YOU PAPPA !!! #HAPPYFATHERSDAY 🖤. pic.twitter.com/BnLNJ0ufo6 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 21, 2020

Madhuri Dixit:

Today is just another day which makes me miss you, Dad! #HappyFathersDay to all super dads & my better half who's just so amazing with our kids. It fills my heart with joy to see Arin & Ryan share such a strong bond with Ram, as I did with my Dad ❤️👨‍👩‍👦‍👦#FathersDay #FathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/cwikA3P5ti — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 21, 2020

Of course, it is a given thing that we do not need single day to celebrate the love for our fathers or their memories. However, amid this busy lifestyle we tend to brush off our care and love for them under the carpet. That's when such days come handy. After all, deep down, we all like to get special treatment on a special day dedicated to us, right? Happy Father's Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).