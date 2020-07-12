Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Actor Esha Deol on Sunday rubbished rumours that her mother, veteran star Hema Malini was admitted to a hospital.

There were reports that the 71-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital due to poor health.

Taking to Twitter, Esha asked people not to react to misinformation.

"My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours!" she tweeted.

"Thanks to everyone for their love and concern," the actor-author added.

The rumours started to spread after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday.

The Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, shared their health update on Twitter on late Saturday night.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.

"He has been moved to the isolation ward of the hospital," Nanavati Hospital sources told PTI.

Soon after his father posted his tweet, quelling speculation about his health, Abhishek also tweeted.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19.

"Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test..." he said.

Meanwhile, designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also slammed rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have tested COVID-19 positive, urging people not to spread misinformation.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday with 1,308 new patients found.

