The entertainment industry as a whole is having a tough 2020 as there has been sad news pouring in almost every single day. The latest we hear is that popular face from the Punjab and Hindi film industry, Ranjan Sehgal breathed his last on July 11. Reportedly, the actor passed away due to multiple organ failure at the PGI, Chandigarh. He was 36. The report further elaborates that he was unwell from quite a long time. Ranjan had started his career as a theatre actor and so was part of many well-known plays. He shifted his base to Mumbai to fulfil his dream as an actor. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

Ranjan started off by doing commercials in Mumbai and later on acted in shows like Crime Patrol, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Bhagya and Rishta.com. However, the turning point in his career came in when he bagged the role as a lead in Color TV’s Rishon Se Badi Pratha. Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram and Kuldeepak, are other shows the deceased was part of. Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide.

It's a tragic year for the entertainment industry as one by one many talented gems are saying goodbye to the world. For the unversed, apart from being an actor, Ranjan had also completed his Masters from the Department of Indian Theatre at Panjab University in 2009. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

