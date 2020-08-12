Los Angeles, Aug 12 (PTI) A reboot of classic 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is in works with original star Will Smith on board as executive producer.

According to Variety, the project is currently being shopped to multiple outlets, including HBO Max, which is the streaming home of the original series.

The retelling of the sitcom has been inspired by a four-minute mock trailer from Morgan Cooper that reimagined the show as a gritty and compelling drama. The video went viral last year.

Titled "Bel-Air", the series will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show.

Cooper will serve as co-writer and director on the project with Chris Collins as showrunner.

Collins, who is co-writing the script with Cooper, will also executive produce.

Smith will executive produce through Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.

